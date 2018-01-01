Jantize America
Commercial cleaning
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
5555 Concord Pkwy. S.
Concord, NC 28027
CEO
Jerry Grawboski
Parent Company
Jantize America Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$8,200 - $49,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$2,900 - $125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,900 - $29,600
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Jantize America offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Jantize America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
15 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4