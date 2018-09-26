JEI Learning Center
Individualized supplemental education
Founded
1977
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
4465 Wilshire Blvd., #302
Los Angeles, CA 90010
CEO
Sung Hoon Park
Parent Company
JEI Holdings Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,250 - $110,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,500 - $22,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$23-$33/subject/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$1-$3/subject/mo.
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
27 hours
Classroom Training:
25.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2