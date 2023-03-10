JEI Learning Center knows that a quality education can be a life-changing experience. This is why their franchisees have a real passion for teaching children and improving education opportunities in their communities.

Founded in 1977, the JEI Learning Center was established in Seoul, South Korea. With immense success in Korea, the founder, Sung Hoon Park, brought JEI Learning Center to the U.S. in 1992. Company expansion continued in places like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. JEI Learning Center operates under the admirable idea that it will teach education to any willing student.

Why You May Want to Start a JEI Learning Center Franchise

When you open a JEI Learning Center franchise, you will receive ample guidance and support from company headquarters, which is located in Los Angeles, California. Franchise support staff wants franchisees to feel confident and fully trained when the doors to the newest JEI Learning Center open. Other JEI Learning Center locations cannot take customers away from your specific area with the additional benefit of a protected territory.

With multiple subjects offered for students, franchise locations can have a constant stream of customers to teach. Subjects include math, English, reading and writing, problem solving math, and Brain Safari. With a variety of subjects, students can always find something new to learn.

What Might Make a JEI Learning Center Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the JEI Learning Center team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Ongoing fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

It may be wise for potential franchisees to consult with a financial planner and attorney as they begin the franchising process. It is best to make sure you are financially sound and prepared to make an investment in a franchise.

How to Open a JEI Learning Center Franchise

Starting a JEI Learning Center franchise is a six-step process to complete. You can start by requesting an information packet and a franchise inquiry form. The packet will include a copy of a franchise application and the Franchise Disclosure Document, while the inquiry form will provide the company with your relevant information.

If, after the initial inquiry, both parties are still interested, it is time for an interview. The JEI Learning Center franchise team may arrange an interview so you can ask all of the questions you have. A franchise representative may also ask you questions as they get to know you as a potential franchisee.

Once ready, it’s time to get legal. You'll sign the franchise agreement and begin to make the initial investment. Then you can begin the process of selecting your location with the help of a JEI Learning Center franchise team member. Next, you'll attend the new franchisee training program. Here, JEI Learning Center will give you even more keys to franchise operations. After training is complete, franchisees can open their doors and enroll their first students.