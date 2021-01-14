Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken

Company Overview

About Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Seafood , Food, Chicken, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Joe's Gourmet LLC
Leadership
Joseph Dowell, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking
Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
# of Units
1

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
75 Mendel Dr., #G
Atlanta, GA 30336
Corporate Address: Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$203,017 - $349,200
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60-90 hours
Classroom Training
14 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

