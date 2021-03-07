The Juicy Crab

Seafood
Units as of 2020
29 (25 added in 3 years)
625.0%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$614K - $1.1M
Company Overview

About The Juicy Crab

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Seafood , Seafood Restaurants
Founded
2015
Parent Company
The Juicy Crab Inc.
Leadership
Raymond Chen, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
29 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
3555 Koger Blvd., #390
Duluth, GA 30096
Corporate Address: The Juicy Crab

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Juicy Crab franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$613,500 - $1,106,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
368 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Juicy Crab landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

