JumpBunch Inc.
Mobile children's sports and fitness programs
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
302 Annapolis St.
Annapolis, MD 21401
CEO
Thomas Bunchman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,800 - $59,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$42,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
JumpBunch Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
9 hours
Classroom Training:
38 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1