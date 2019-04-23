K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel
Luxury dog daycare and boarding
About
Founded

2005

Franchising Since

2011 (8 Years)

Corporate Address

43 South Ave.
Fanwood, NJ 07023

CEO

Steve & Jason Parker

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$899,688 - $1,695,820

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000 - $10,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

93 hours

Classroom Training:

27 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

13 - 25

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $899,688 High - $1,695,820
Units
+14.3%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +14.3%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
