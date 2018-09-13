KidsPark
Hourly childcare
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
2858 Stevens Creek Blvd., #201
San Jose, CA 95128
CEO
Debra Milner
Initial Investment ⓘ
$215,500 - $405,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$45,000 - $65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,500 - $25,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
KidsPark has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
Via webinar, by phone
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15