Shauna Sloan dragged her husband Brent into an upscale children’s resale store in 1992. As an attorney and shopping center executive, Brent was surprised by the second-hand store’s chic clientele. Convinced that no operator had fully maximized the potential of the resale concept, the Sloans set out to create a children’s resale format, traveling cross-country to visit stores and talk with customers, managers and owners.

Later that same year, the Sloans opened their first store in Sandy, Utah. They opened a second store within the year, with the first franchise location opening in 1994.