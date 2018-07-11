Kid to Kid
#207 Franchise 500| New and used children's and maternity clothing and products

Kid to Kid
New and used children's and maternity clothing and products
|

About
Founded

1992

Franchising Since

1994 (24 Years)

Corporate Address

39 E. Eagle Ridge Dr.
North Salt Lake, UT 84054

CEO

Scott Sloan

Parent Company

Kid to Kid Franchise System Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$280,942 - $471,442

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

0.5%

Financing Options

Kid to Kid has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

100 hours

Classroom Training:

86 hours

Additional Training:

At existing location

Number of Employees Required to Run:

4

Kid to Kid is ranked #207 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Shauna Sloan dragged her husband Brent into an upscale children’s resale store in 1992. As an attorney and shopping center executive, Brent was surprised by the second-hand store’s chic clientele. Convinced that no operator had fully maximized the potential of the resale concept, the Sloans set out to create a children’s resale format, traveling cross-country to visit stores and talk with customers, managers and owners.

Later that same year, the Sloans opened their first store in Sandy, Utah. They opened a second store within the year, with the first franchise location opening in 1994.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $280,942 High - $471,442
Units
+1.7%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +14.0%+15 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Mexico, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 11th, 2018
