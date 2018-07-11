Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
39 E. Eagle Ridge Dr.
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
CEO
Scott Sloan
Parent Company
Kid to Kid Franchise System Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$280,942 - $471,442
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Kid to Kid has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
100 hours
Classroom Training:
86 hours
Additional Training:
At existing location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4
Later that same year, the Sloans opened their first store in Sandy, Utah. They opened a second store within the year, with the first franchise location opening in 1994.