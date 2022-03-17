The Knight School

Chess enrichment activities
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$450 - $25K
Units as of 2022
18 10% over 3 years
Company Overview

About The Knight School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2007
Parent Company
The Knight School America
Leadership
David Brooks, Ph.D., Founder

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
Corporate Address
2612 Vestavia Forest Terrace
Birmingham, AL 35216
Corporate Address: The Knight School

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Knight School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$450
Initial Investment
$450 - $25,150
Net Worth Requirement
$10,000
Cash Requirement
$5,000
Royalty Fee
to 15%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
The Knight School offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
7 hours
Classroom Training
14 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-15
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Knight School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

