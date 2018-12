High school math teacher Toru Kumon developed the Kumon method of learning more than 50 years ago in Japan, when his son was struggling with second-grade arithmetic. Realizing that a strong foundation in the basics--addition, subtraction, multiplication and division--was essential for higher-level math, Kumon created a series of math worksheets for his son to work on after school. With daily practice, Kumon's son gradually expanded his mastery of mathematical skills and by sixth grade was able to solve differential equations and integral calculus problems.

Today, at locations throughout North America, Kumon franchisees apply this method of daily practice and self-paced advancement to children's math and reading skills.