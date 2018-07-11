Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
About
Founded

1954

Franchising Since

1958 (60 Years)

Corporate Address

300 Frank W. Burr Blvd., #6
Teaneck, NJ 07666

CEO

Mino Tanabe

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$69,583 - $148,965

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$70,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$1,000 - $1,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$34-$38/student/mo.

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

$10,000 toward build-out/grand-opening costs

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

32 hours

Classroom Training:

105 hours

Additional Training:

At regional offices

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 3

Bio
High school math teacher Toru Kumon developed the Kumon method of learning more than 50 years ago in Japan, when his son was struggling with second-grade arithmetic. Realizing that a strong foundation in the basics--addition, subtraction, multiplication and division--was essential for higher-level math, Kumon created a series of math worksheets for his son to work on after school. With daily practice, Kumon's son gradually expanded his mastery of mathematical skills and by sixth grade was able to solve differential equations and integral calculus problems.

Today, at locations throughout North America, Kumon franchisees apply this method of daily practice and self-paced advancement to children's math and reading skills.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $69,583 High - $148,965
Units
+0.1%+18 UNITS (1 Year) +1.9%+475 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 11th, 2018
