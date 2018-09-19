Martinizing
Dry cleaning and laundry services
Founded
1949
Franchising Since
1949 (69 Years)
Corporate Address
2060 Coolidge Hwy.
Berkley, MI 48072
CEO
Wayne Wudyka
Parent Company
Martinizing Int'l. LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$131,400 - $577,342
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$69,500 - $69,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
96 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Additional Training:
At existing franchised plant
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4