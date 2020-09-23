Maxcare Clinic
Maxcare Clinic
About
Founded

2018

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

2789 Park St.
Jacksonville, FL 32205

Leadership

Ankur Parikh, President

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$211,250 - $526,350

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000 - $1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3%

Ad Royalty Fee

1-3 %

Financing Options

Maxcare Clinic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

12 hours

Classroom Training:

48 hours

Cost
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

