The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.
Fondue restaurants
Founded
1975
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
7886 Woodland Center Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33614
CEO
Bob Johnston
Parent Company
Front Burner
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,473,938 - $1,650,428
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$325,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1.5%
The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
288 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours