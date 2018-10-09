The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc. is ranked #289 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Since 1984, The Melting Pot franchises have been serving a variety of cheese and dessert fondues, salads and entrees including filet mignon, lobster tail, sirloin and chicken breast, all prepared in different fondue cooking styles. No restaurant experience is required to become a franchisee.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $1,473,938 High - $1,650,428

Units -3.9% -5 UNITS (1 Year) -9.6% -13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)