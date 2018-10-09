The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.
#289 Franchise 500

The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc.
Fondue restaurants
About
Founded

1975

Franchising Since

1984 (34 Years)

Corporate Address

7886 Woodland Center Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33614

CEO

Bob Johnston

Parent Company

Front Burner

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,473,938 - $1,650,428

Net-worth Requirement

$750,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$325,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1.5%

Financing Options

The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

288 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

The Melting Pot Restaurants Inc. is ranked #289 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Since 1984, The Melting Pot franchises have been serving a variety of cheese and dessert fondues, salads and entrees including filet mignon, lobster tail, sirloin and chicken breast, all prepared in different fondue cooking styles. No restaurant experience is required to become a franchisee.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,473,938 High - $1,650,428
Units
-3.9%-5 UNITS (1 Year) -9.6%-13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 9th, 2018
