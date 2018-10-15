Midtown Chimney Sweeps Franchising
Chimney sweeping, dryer-vent cleaning
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
10354 W. Chatfield Ave., #105
Littleton, CO 80127
CEO
Byron Schramm
Initial Investment ⓘ
$62,388 - $123,860
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Midtown Chimney Sweeps Franchising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
90 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
As needed