Bio

After gaining experience in the cleaning business as a partner in a Houston, Texas, building maintenance company, Jack Saumby moved to Charlotte, South Carolina, in 1987 and, along with his wife Marcy, started his own commercial cleaning company, Maintenance World. In 1996, he launched Mint Condition Franchising. The first franchisees were some of his own Maintenance World employees, and Maintenance World was converted into a Mint Condition franchise as well.