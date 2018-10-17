Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
12 Greenway Plaza, #250
Houston, TX 77046
CEO
Mark Baker
Parent Company
Clockwork Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$68,555 - $401,612
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$33,000 - $33,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Mister Sparky offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Mister Sparky has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Additional Training:
At regional & national training sites
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 12