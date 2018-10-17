Bio

Mister Sparky is one of the brands in the Clockwork Inc. family, which also includes Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. Clockwork is a member of the Direct Energy group of companies. Franchisees offer electrical repairs, maintenance and installation, and replacements of ceiling fans, circuits and wiring, generators, lighting, LED lighting, main electrical panel work, smoke alarms, sub panel work, surge protection and whole home electrical evaluations. Ongoing maintenance and service plans are offered through the Home Comfort Collection.