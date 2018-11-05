Mobility City Holdings Inc.
Wheelchair and mobility scooter repair, sales, and cleaning
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
1801C N.E. 45th St.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
CEO
Diane Baratta
Parent Company
Mobility City Holdings Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$107,100 - $174,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$47,500 - $47,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Mobility City Holdings Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours