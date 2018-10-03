Montessori Kids Universe
Educational childcare
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
4521 PGA Blvd., #156
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
CEO
Nancy Boehm
Parent Company
Montessori School Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$426,511 - $933,671
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$56,000 - $56,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Montessori Kids Universe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
68-70 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 18