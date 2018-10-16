Mountain Mike's Pizza
Pizza, wings, salad bar, appetizers
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1981 (37 Years)
Corporate Address
24 Corporate Plaza, #100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
CEO
Chris L. Britt and Edmond F. St. Geme
Parent Company
Mountain Mike's Pizza LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$203,500 - $593,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Mountain Mike's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
132-134 hours
Classroom Training:
53-69 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah