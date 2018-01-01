Move Smart Inc.
Home inspections
Move Smart Inc.
Home inspections
About
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
25920 185th Pl. S.E.
Convington, WA 98042
CEO
Bill Easter
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$32,000 - $41,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$12K/yr.
Financing Options
Move Smart Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Classroom Training:
1 week
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $32,000 High - $41,000
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
