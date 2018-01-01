MRINetwork
Executive and professional staffing
Founded
1957
Franchising Since
1965 (53 Years)
Corporate Address
1735 Market St., #200, 2nd Fl.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
CEO
Jill Albrinck
Parent Company
CDI Corp.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,635 - $99,785
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
MRINetwork has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks, ongoing
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
Virtual training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
In 1999, the company acquired British staffing franchisor Humana International, giving it a large presence in Europe. To reflect this expanded reach, in 2000, Management Recruiters International changed its name to MRI Worldwide.