My Friend's Place
Sandwiches, salads, desserts, catering

About
Founded

1980

Franchising Since

1990 (28 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 681896
Marietta, GA 30068

CEO

David Katz

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$156,650 - $260,400

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

On-The-Job Training:

2 weeks

Classroom Training:

2 weeks

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Bio
David and Rosalind Katz wanted to start a shoe store, but didn't have the funds to purchase inventory let alone start an entire business. Instead of giving up, the Katzes moved to plan B, opening a sandwich shop in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs in 1980.

My Friend's Place locations specialize in freshly prepared tuna, chicken and egg salad sandwiches. Each shop also offers other sandwich choice, soups, salads and desserts.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $156,650 High - $260,400
Units

Units (Locations)

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: May 28th, 2014
