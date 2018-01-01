My Friend's Place
Sandwiches, salads, desserts, catering
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 681896
Marietta, GA 30068
CEO
David Katz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$156,650 - $260,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
My Friend's Place locations specialize in freshly prepared tuna, chicken and egg salad sandwiches. Each shop also offers other sandwich choice, soups, salads and desserts.