Bio

Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker took his wife Ida's recipe for hot dogs and started selling them from a stand in Coney Island in 1916. The Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest that started that same year continues to be held every July 4th to this day. Al Capone, Jimmy Durante and Cary Grant were regular customers, and FDR had Nathan's Famous hot dogs served to the king and queen of England in 1939. Nathan's Famous became a public company in 1970, and began franchising in 1988. In addition to hot dogs, the menu offers hamburgers, chicken, cheesesteaks and fries.