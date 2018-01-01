Nathan's Famous Inc.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood, chicken, cheesesteaks

About
Founded

1916

Franchising Since

1988 (30 Years)

Corporate Address

1 Jericho Plaza, #203
Jericho, NY 11753

CEO

Eric Gatoff

Ticker Symbol

nath

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$276,360 - $1,071,360

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Nathan's Famous Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

5-10 days

Additional Training:

At corporate training location

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

14

Bio
Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker took his wife Ida's recipe for hot dogs and started selling them from a stand in Coney Island in 1916. The Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest that started that same year continues to be held every July 4th to this day. Al Capone, Jimmy Durante and Cary Grant were regular customers, and FDR had Nathan's Famous hot dogs served to the king and queen of England in 1939. Nathan's Famous became a public company in 1970, and began franchising in 1988. In addition to hot dogs, the menu offers hamburgers, chicken, cheesesteaks and fries.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $276,360 High - $1,071,360
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new units internationally.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

