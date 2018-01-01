Nathan's Famous Inc.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, seafood, chicken, cheesesteaks
Founded
1916
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Jericho Plaza, #203
Jericho, NY 11753
CEO
Eric Gatoff
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$276,360 - $1,071,360
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Nathan's Famous Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5-10 days
Additional Training:
At corporate training location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
14