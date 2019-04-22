No-H2O
On-demand waterless car wash

About
Founded

2007

Franchising Since

2012 (7 Years)

Corporate Address

501 E. Las Olas Blvd.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301

CEO

Emmet O'Brien

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$81,600 - $119,500

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

No-H2O has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

30 hours

Classroom Training:

36 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

4 - 6

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $81,600 High - $119,500
Units
+33.3%+12 UNITS (1 Year) +220.0%+33 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
