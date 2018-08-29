Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
6000 Broken Sound Pkwy. N.W., #200
Boca Raton, FL 33487
CEO
Dave Long
Parent Company
Ultimate Fitness Holdings LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$563,529 - $999,121
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$59,950 - $59,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Orangetheory Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
36 hours
Classroom Training:
33 hours
Additional Training:
E-learning
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 11