Other Mothers
New and used children's and women's clothing

Founded

1979

Franchising Since

2007 (11 Years)

Corporate Address

5001 Montgomery Blvd. N.E.
Albuquerque, NM 87109

CEO

Melinda Wetzel

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$140,177 - $202,176

Initial Franchise Fee

$24,995 - $24,995

Ongoing Royalty Fee

2%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Other Mothers offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Other Mothers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs

10% off franchise fee

Initial Investment: Low - $140,177 High - $202,176
Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 6th, 2013
