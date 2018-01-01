Other Mothers
New and used children's and women's clothing
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
5001 Montgomery Blvd. N.E.
Albuquerque, NM 87109
CEO
Melinda Wetzel
Initial Investment ⓘ
$140,177 - $202,176
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,995 - $24,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Other Mothers offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Other Mothers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee