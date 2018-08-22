Oxi Fresh Franchising Co.
Carpet, upholstery, hardwood floor, tile, and grout cleaning, and odor control
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
143 Union Blvd., #825
Lakewood, CO 80228
CEO
Jonathan Barnett
Parent Company
Barnett Enterprises
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,325 - $71,490
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$37,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,900 - $37,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$395/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Oxi Fresh Franchising Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8-24 hours
Classroom Training:
15-30 hours