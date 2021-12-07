P3 Cost Analysts

Cost reduction consulting
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$69K - $79K
Units as of 2021
36 3,500.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About P3 Cost Analysts

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services, Business Coaching & Consulting
Founded
1991
Leadership
Aaron Stahl, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
# of Units
36 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
3291 S. Thompson, #F101
Springdale, AR 72764
Corporate Address: P3 Cost Analysts

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a P3 Cost Analysts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,500
Initial Investment
$68,690 - $79,035
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
P3 Cost Analysts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
45 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where P3 Cost Analysts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
