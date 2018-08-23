Padgett Business Services
Financial, payroll, consulting, and tax services
Founded
1965
Franchising Since
1975 (43 Years)
Corporate Address
160 Hawthorne Pk.
Athens, GA 30606
CEO
Steven Rafsky
Parent Company
SmallBizPros Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$20,200 - $99,975
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $56,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%+
Veteran Incentives
$4,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
Up to 80 hours
Additional Training:
At annual marketing convention & tax seminar
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1