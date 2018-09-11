Papa John's Int'l. Inc.
Pizza
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 99900
Louisville, KY 40299
CEO
Steve Ritchie
Parent Company
Papa John's Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$130,120 - $844,420
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Papa John's Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived, free set of ovens, reduced royalty fee for 6 years, $3,000 food purchase credit
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
250 hours
Classroom Training:
75 hours
Additional Training:
At company-owned restaurant
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 20
Papa John's Int'l. Inc. is ranked #16 in the Franchise 500!
The first Papa John's restaurant opened in 1985, and the company began franchising in 1986. Today, Schnatter's dream has resulted in thousands of Papa John's restaurants worldwide.