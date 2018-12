John Schnatter dreamed of opening his own pizza restaurant from the time he was a high school student working at a local pizza parlor in Jeffersonville, Indiana. After getting his business degree from Ball State University in 1983, he returned home, knocked down the broom closet in his father's tavern, sold his car to buy used restaurant equipment and began delivering pizzas.

The first Papa John's restaurant opened in 1985, and the company began franchising in 1986. Today, Schnatter's dream has resulted in thousands of Papa John's restaurants worldwide.