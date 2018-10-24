Payroll Vault Franchising LLC
Payroll services
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
5231 S. Quebec St.
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
CEO
Sean Manning
Initial Investment ⓘ
$44,369 - $70,569
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
As needed
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 5