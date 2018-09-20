PickUp USA Fitness
Basketball-focused fitness clubs
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
556 S. Fair Oaks Ave., #101-455
Pasadena, CA 91105
CEO
Jordan Meinster
Initial Investment ⓘ
$337,266 - $794,054
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
PickUp USA Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
78 hours
Classroom Training:
46 hours
Additional Training:
Online and by phone
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10