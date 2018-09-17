Pinot's Palette
Paint-and-sip studios
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
10333 Harwin Dr., #265
Houston, TX 77036
CEO
Craig Ceccanti
Initial Investment ⓘ
$97,450 - $305,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Pinot's Palette offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Pinot's Palette has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% rebate on franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
78-81 hours
Classroom Training:
63-113 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training as needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6