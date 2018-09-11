Pizza Schmizza
Pizza
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
1500 Liberty St. S.E., #160
Salem, OR 97302
CEO
Ron Berger
Parent Company
Schmizza Int'l. Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$125,500 - $549,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Pizza Schmizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
30 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 14