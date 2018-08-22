PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers
Packing, shipping, printing, signs, marketing solutions
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
143 Union Blvd.
Lakewood, CO 80228
CEO
Paolo Fiorelli
Parent Company
U.S. Business Holdings Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$174,767 - $217,275
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
35% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
100 hours
Classroom Training:
72 hours
Additional Training:
At store location 6-8 weeks after opening
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5