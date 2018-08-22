PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers is ranked #221 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Steven Greenbaum and Brian Spindel founded PostNet in 1985, and began franchising the concept in 1993. PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers offer graphic design, printing, copying and shipping services for home-based and small- to medium-sized businesses, as well as consumers.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $174,767 High - $217,275

Units +0.8% +5 UNITS (1 Year) +0.3% +2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)