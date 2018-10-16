Profile by Sanford
Weight-loss and wellness services
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
101 S. Reid St., #202
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
CEO
Nate Malloy
Parent Company
Sanford Health
Initial Investment ⓘ
$386,000 - $631,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Profile by Sanford has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
386 hours
Classroom Training:
94 hours
Additional Training:
15 hours annually
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5