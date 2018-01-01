Realty Direct Franchise Corp.
Real estate
About
7601 Lewinsville Rd., #306
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
7601 Lewinsville Rd., #306
McLean, VA 22102
CEO
Tip Powers
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,600 - $67,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
1 day
Classroom Training:
4 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $39,600 High - $67,700
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
