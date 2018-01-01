Red Boy Pizza Franchising Corp.
Pizza
Founded
1969
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
4308 Arden Pl.
Oakland, CA 94602
CEO
Farid Radwan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$186,000 - $407,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Red Boy Pizza Franchising Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
At existing franchise
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
17
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
California