Row House Franchise
Indoor rowing classes
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92614
CEO
Anthony Geisler
Initial Investment ⓘ
$231,600 - $333,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Row House Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
1 hour
Classroom Training:
22 hours
Additional Training:
Manager training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8