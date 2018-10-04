SailTime Group LLC
Membership boat clubs
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
105 Eastern Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21403
CEO
Todd Hess
Parent Company
Sea Style Acquisitioins
Initial Investment ⓘ
$74,675 - $147,950
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250-$400/mo.
SailTime Group LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Classroom Training:
40 hours