Salon Studios Beauty Mall
Salon suites
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
225 Creekstone Ridge
Woodstock, GA 30188
CEO
Peter Bright
Parent Company
Salon Studios Worldwide LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$274,000 - $786,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Salon Studios Beauty Mall offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable
Salon Studios Beauty Mall has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1