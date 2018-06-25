Sharkey's Cuts For Kids
Children's hair salons
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1568 Post Rd E.
Westport, CT 06880
CEO
Scott Sharkey
Parent Company
Sharkey's Franchising Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,000 - $184,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$119,995
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$119,995 - $119,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1K/mo.
Sharkey's Cuts For Kids offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Sharkey's Cuts For Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
72 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours
Additional Training:
On-site employee training before opening
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 7