Shear Madness Haircuts for Kids
Children's hair salon
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
13425 W. 128th St.
Overland Park, KS 66213
CEO
Janon Otto
Initial Investment ⓘ
$126,862 - $293,562
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Shear Madness Haircuts for Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10