Snap Fitness Inc.
24-hour fitness centers
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
2411 Galpin Ct., #110
Chanhassen, MN 55317
CEO
Peter Taunton
Parent Company
Lift Brands Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$149,771 - $462,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$549/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Snap Fitness Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Snap Fitness Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 1