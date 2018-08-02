Snapology
STEAM education programs
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1350 Old Pond Rd.
Bridgeville, PA 15017
CEO
Lisa Coe
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,000 - $193,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$32,500 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to $550+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Snapology has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10.5 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Additional Training:
As needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 25