#477 Franchise 500| Large-format graphics

Large-format graphics
Founded

2004

Franchising Since

2005 (14 Years)

Corporate Address

7000 South Yosemite St., #100
Centennial, CO 80112

CEO

Larry Oberly

Parent Company

SP Franchising LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$240,050 - $285,850

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$80,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,900 - $49,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

SpeedPro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

37 hours

Classroom Training:

97 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

SpeedPro is ranked #477 in the Franchise 500!
SpeedPro Imaging was launched in 2004 and began franchising in 2005. The company offers large format imaging for projects such as wall murals, event graphics, tradeshow displays, vehicle and building wraps, stadium-size banners and window clings.
Initial Investment: Low - $240,050 High - $285,850
+3.4%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +5.8%+10 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Canada, Central America, Mexico, South America

