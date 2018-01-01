Storage Authority LLC
Self storage
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
101 N.E. 3rd Ave., #1500
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301
CEO
Marc Goodin
Initial Investment ⓘ
$595,000 - $2,649,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$900,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Storage Authority LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
1 day
Additional Training:
By phone & online
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2