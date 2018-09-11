SuperGlass Windshield Repair
SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
About
Founded

1992

Franchising Since

1993 (25 Years)

Corporate Address

6220 Hazeltine National Dr., #118
Orlando, FL 32822

CEO

David Casey

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$18,685 - $84,205

Net-worth Requirement

$15,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$15,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$5,000 - $17,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

SuperGlass Windshield Repair offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing via forums, emails & conventions

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Bio
SuperGlass Windshield Repair was founded in 1992 by David Casey, Bill Costello and Bill Mitchell in Atlanta. The company began franchising in 1993 and has locations throughout the world, including South Africa, Spain, France and Germany. The private company is based in Orlando, Florida.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $18,685 High - $84,205
Units
+2.2%+7 UNITS (1 Year) +12.5%+37 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
