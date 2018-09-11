SuperGlass Windshield Repair
Windshield repair, glass scratch removal, headlight lens repair
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
6220 Hazeltine National Dr., #118
Orlando, FL 32822
CEO
David Casey
Initial Investment ⓘ
$18,685 - $84,205
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $17,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
SuperGlass Windshield Repair offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing via forums, emails & conventions
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1