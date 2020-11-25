2008
2018 (2 Years)
159 S. Lincoln St., #321
Spokane, WA 99201
Jacob Grady, CEO
$137,015 - $232,260
$300,000
$25,000 - $50,000
$75,000 - $110,000
8%
Surface Experts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
5% off franchise fee
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
24 hours
32 hours